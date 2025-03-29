Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Down 54.3% in March

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSI remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. Aura Systems has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

