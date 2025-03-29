Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Down 54.3% in March

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aura Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSI remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. Aura Systems has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.49.
Aura Systems Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Systems
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.