Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

KMI opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

