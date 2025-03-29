Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,526 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $90.12 and a twelve month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total transaction of $163,047.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,748.57. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,127.67. This trade represents a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

