Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $326,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

IWB stock opened at $305.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.87 and its 200-day moving average is $322.55.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.