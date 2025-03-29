Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $257,000 Investment in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.50. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

