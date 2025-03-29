Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,876,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 861,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,988,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $923.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $83.58 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.64.

