Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,086,000 after acquiring an additional 37,435 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

GTO stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1882 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

