Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $177,000 Position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,330,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 468,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,690,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 345,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BBLU opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Company Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

