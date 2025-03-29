Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading 31.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 31.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 569,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 545% from the average session volume of 88,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

