A&W REVENUE IF (TSE:AW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of A&W REVENUE IF (TSE:AW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
A&W REVENUE IF Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of AW stock traded down C$1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.50. 23,550 shares of the stock were exchanged.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than A&W REVENUE IF
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for A&W REVENUE IF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A&W REVENUE IF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.