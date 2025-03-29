A&W REVENUE IF (TSE:AW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of A&W REVENUE IF (TSE:AW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A&W REVENUE IF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AW stock traded down C$1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.50. 23,550 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A&W REVENUE IF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A&W REVENUE IF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.