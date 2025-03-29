B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Down 65.5% in March

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,762. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

