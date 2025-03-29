B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Down 65.5% in March

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
B. Riley Financial Price Performance
Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,762. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.
About B. Riley Financial
