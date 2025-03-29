Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,372.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 697,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 561.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 343,613 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,449.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 255,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 238,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BW stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.99.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

