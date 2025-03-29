BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

BancFirst Stock Down 1.7 %

BANF opened at $109.51 on Friday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average is $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. Research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BANF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BancFirst news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,480. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,350. 33.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

