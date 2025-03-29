Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Banco de Sabadell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.11. Banco de Sabadell’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

