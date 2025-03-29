Bank of America Upgrades Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.09.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. Playtika has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Playtika by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

