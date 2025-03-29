Barclays Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $83.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,029,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5,840.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,300,000 after buying an additional 4,915,826 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,296,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,984 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $166,061,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 36.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,909 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

