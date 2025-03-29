Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Sells C$27,720.55 in Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Henri Louis Gonin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.72, for a total transaction of C$27,720.55.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$27.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.40. Barrick Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada upgraded Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.55.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.