Barrington Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Get WNS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WNS

WNS Price Performance

NYSE WNS opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $65.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth $471,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 90.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,202,000 after acquiring an additional 99,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.