Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 803,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,625,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.1 %

BAYRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 222,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

