Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €37.00 ($40.22) and last traded at €37.00 ($40.22). Approximately 332,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 512% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.82 ($41.11).
The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.07.
About Bechtle
Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.
