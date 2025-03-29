Best Casino Stocks To Watch Today – March 29th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Churchill Downs, PENN Entertainment, and Red Rock Resorts are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate gambling establishments, including casinos and sometimes integrated resorts with hotels, dining, and entertainment options. These stocks are influenced by economic trends, regulatory changes, and shifts in consumer spending behavior within the gaming industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,239. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,037.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.67.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DraftKings stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,963,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592,788. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded down $3.82 on Friday, reaching $82.33. 2,484,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,221. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,499,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,088. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $111.23. The company had a trading volume of 479,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.35. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $150.21.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,705. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59.

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.01. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29.

