Best Growth Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 26th

Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, and BlackRock are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to other companies in the market. These companies typically reinvest their earnings into expanding operations rather than distributing dividends, often resulting in higher valuation multiples and potentially increased volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,618. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $322.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,570. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.82 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded down $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $967.92. The company had a trading volume of 186,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $745.55 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $981.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $990.51.

