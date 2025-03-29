Best Music Stocks To Watch Now – March 28th

Amazon.com, Apple, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that generate a significant portion of their revenue from activities within the music industry, such as streaming services, record label operations, and live performance production. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to the evolving dynamics and trends of the music business, including digital transformation and changing consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $9.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,144,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,229,488. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.75.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,658,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,821,656. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.28.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.32. 8,891,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,665,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.09.

