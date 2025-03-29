Best Penny Stocks To Follow Now – March 28th

Wolfspeed, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, Plug Power, TeraWulf, BigBear.ai, and ECARX are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at a low price per share, often under $5. They tend to be highly volatile and less liquid than stocks traded on major exchanges, presenting higher risks and potential rewards for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

WOLF stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.62. 152,082,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,630,722. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 380,909,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,574. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $146.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

NASDAQ:SNSE traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 142,174,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.16.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 59,103,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,525,911. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 25,527,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,709,168. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. TeraWulf has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.70.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,188,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,217,884. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $870.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

ECARX (ECX)

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Shares of ECX stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.53. 28,920,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. ECARX has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

