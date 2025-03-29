Best Utility Stocks To Follow Now – March 29th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, CRH, and Eaton are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, or natural gas to households and businesses. These stocks tend to be less volatile and offer stable dividends due to the regulated nature of the industries and the consistent demand for their services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.55. The stock had a trading volume of 123,100,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,218,015. The stock has a market cap of $847.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.33 and its 200 day moving average is $321.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $8.48 on Friday, hitting $526.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,316,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $537.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $492.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.84.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 136,793,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,809,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.09. 11,039,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,916. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $6.86 on Friday, reaching $274.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,860. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $255.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

