BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in March

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BETRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.41. BetterLife Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

