Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading 18.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) traded up 18.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 413,162,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 561% from the average session volume of 62,507,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

