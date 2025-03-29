BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 387.65 ($5.02) and traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.79). BH Macro GBP shares last traded at GBX 371.50 ($4.81), with a volume of 1,432,241 shares.

BH Macro GBP Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 386.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 387.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of -0.28.

About BH Macro GBP

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

