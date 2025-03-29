BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Gary Goldberg Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$49.76 ($31.29) per share, with a total value of A$49,759.00 ($31,294.97).

BHP Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.23%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

