BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08, Zacks reports.
BioAtla Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of BioAtla stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.37. 1,443,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,354. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $18.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.
About BioAtla
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BioAtla
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.