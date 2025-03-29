BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08, Zacks reports.
BioAtla Trading Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ BCAB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 1,443,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,354. The company has a market cap of $18.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.19. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.
About BioAtla
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioAtla
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.