Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,010,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,262,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Shopify by 28.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,981 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Shopify by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,095,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,573,000 after purchasing an additional 471,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $96.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

