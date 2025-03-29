Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTOS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 1,234.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc bought 8,143,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $32,574,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,743,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,974,540. This trade represents a 5.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 4.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CTOS opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.67. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

