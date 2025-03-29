BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 366,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BioNexus Gene Lab Trading Down 16.4 %

Shares of BGLC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. 875,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,696. BioNexus Gene Lab has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

