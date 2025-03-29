BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 366,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BioNexus Gene Lab Trading Down 16.4 %
Shares of BGLC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. 875,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,696. BioNexus Gene Lab has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.
BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile
