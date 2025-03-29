BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07, Zacks reports. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 2,697.08% and a negative return on equity of 98.49%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BRTX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. 21,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,632. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 64.37.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

