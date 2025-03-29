BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07, Zacks reports. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 2,697.08% and a negative return on equity of 98.49%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.
BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of BRTX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. 21,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,632. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 64.37.
About BioRestorative Therapies
