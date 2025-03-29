BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BitFuFu’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
NASDAQ FUFU opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. BitFuFu has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.39.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BitFuFu had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $99.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BitFuFu will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
