BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BitFuFu’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ FUFU opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. BitFuFu has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BitFuFu had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $99.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BitFuFu will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the third quarter worth about $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BitFuFu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BitFuFu by 14.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

