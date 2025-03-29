BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,152,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 106,107 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,146,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,110,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 273,870 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,004,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 124,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.