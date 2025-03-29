Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Senior Officer Sells C$37,444.00 in Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amit Kumar sold 101,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$37,444.00.

Blackrock Silver Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Blackrock Silver stock opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$99.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.19.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

