Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Senior Officer Sells C$37,444.00 in Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amit Kumar sold 101,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$37,444.00.
Blackrock Silver Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of Blackrock Silver stock opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$99.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.19.
About Blackrock Silver
