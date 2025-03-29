Blair William & Co. IL Has $11.34 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,173 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.11% of Medpace worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 71.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 10.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.30.

MEDP opened at $312.36 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

