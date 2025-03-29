Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,120,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,040,075,000 after acquiring an additional 558,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,414,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,844,000 after purchasing an additional 934,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,680,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,449,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in ONEOK by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,105,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,261,000 after buying an additional 207,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,751,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,844,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NYSE:OKE opened at $98.47 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $118.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 79.69%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

