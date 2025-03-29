Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $174.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.56. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.20 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

