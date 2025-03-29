Blair William & Co. IL Sells 17,885 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,885 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of CDW worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $1,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CDW by 7,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after buying an additional 252,921 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $130,996,000. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.96 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.40 and a 200-day moving average of $191.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

