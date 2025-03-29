BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 59 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $558.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $591.49 and a 200 day moving average of $589.45. The company has a market capitalization of $537.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

