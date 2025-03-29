BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JAAA stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

