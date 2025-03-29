BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $73.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $75.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $72.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

