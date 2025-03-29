BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,125 First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

LGOV stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $23.64.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

