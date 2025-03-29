BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 915 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $357.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

