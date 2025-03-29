BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.15 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

