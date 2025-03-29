BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:ZWK)

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Shares of ZWK stock traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,161. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 1-year low of C$19.85 and a 1-year high of C$26.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.51.

