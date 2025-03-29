Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Up 64.5% in March

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Bogota Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bogota Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 2,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,998. Bogota Financial has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 496,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 17.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

